PHS wrestlers compete in regional meet today

The top two wrestlers advance to individual sectionals tournament in Amery the following weekend and the top team advances to the team sectional in Hayward Tuesday evening. Teams in the regional meet today along with Prescott are No. 3 ranked Ellsworth, the host Blackhawks, Bloomer/Colfax, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona.
Prescott had two champions at the Middle Border Conference meet held last weekend at B-W: Joe Schulte at 182 pounds and Ty Sanford at 195. Both are strong favorites to advance to sectional with Sanford a defending champion. Sanford is ranked No. 1 at 195 and Schulte No. 8 in his weight class
Also placing in the top five in the conference meet for PHS were Ethan Tulip, third at 113 pounds, Mason Cable, 5th at 132 pounds, Cody Atherton, fourth at 152 pounds, Ethan Luksich, fifth at 170 pounds and Shawn Thomason, third at heavyweight.
Tulip advanced to sectionals last season (on his way to the state meet) and also advancing from regionals were fellow senior Atherton and junior Luksich. PHS head coach Jordan Poirier hopes that nearly all the nine-man team Prescott is entering into the tournament can make it for next weekend’s individual sectional meet to be held at Amery. Freshman Shawn Thomason is one who will have the opportunity according to PHS head coach Jordan Poirier.
“Shawn's overall confidence throughout the season has continued to go up,” Poirier said. “His technique on his feet continues to improve every time he steps on the mat and for a heavyweight that is extremely important. I believe that Shawn can qualify for the sectional tournament and hopefully can make some noise there.”
But it won’t be easy. The Cardinals could find themselves squeezed between Ellsworth and Baldwin-Woodville’s sizeable contingents along with top-ranked wrestlers from the other teams such as Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best, No. 7 at 120 pounds; Mitchel Harmon of Bloomer/Colfax, No. 12 at 132 and freshman Payton Kostika, ranked No. 8 at 145 from the Eau Claire Regis/Altoona co-op team.
“Everyone needs to be ready to wrestle. Nothing in February is given to you, it is all earned. Anybody can be beaten on any given day. Mentally we just need to be ready to go. Each wrestler that will wrestle at the regional tournament is good enough to qualify for the sectional tournament if they are ready to go. This week of practice is all about getting mentally prepared for this event.”