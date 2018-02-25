Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, February 25, 2018

PHS wrestler Sanford places third in state tournament

MADISON - Prescott High School wrestler senior Ty Sanford capped a successful final day at the 75th WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament Saturday with a third place finish at 195 pounds in Division 2.

Sanford bounced back from a loss in the semifinals to win two matches. He beat Grafton's Alec Davis 11-4 in the consolation wrestlebacks and then beat Marcus Orlandoni of the North Fond du Lac/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs co-op team by a 2-0 score, the exact same score he beat Orlandoni in the quarterfinals.

Sanford placed fourth in last year's state tournament. He finished with a 7-3 record in state tournament action.

Prescott's Ty Sanford tries to pull Marcus Orlandoni of North Fond du Lace/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs to the mat in the third place match.

