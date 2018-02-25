PHS wrestler Sanford places third in state tournament

Sanford bounced back from a loss in the semifinals to win two matches. He beat Grafton's Alec Davis 11-4 in the consolation wrestlebacks and then beat Marcus Orlandoni of the North Fond du Lac/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs co-op team by a 2-0 score, the exact same score he beat Orlandoni in the quarterfinals.
Sanford placed fourth in last year's state tournament. He finished with a 7-3 record in state tournament action.
|Prescott's Ty Sanford tries to pull Marcus Orlandoni of North Fond du Lace/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs to the mat in the third place match.