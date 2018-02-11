PHS qualifies four wrestlers for sectional meet

PHS's sectional qualifiers made it through the regional tournament held yesterday at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
Three of those wrestlers were regional champions in Ethan Tulip at 113 pounds, Joe Schulte at 182 and Ty Sanford at 195. Sanford won his second straight regional crown. Cody Atherton also qualified placing second at 152.
As a team the Cardinals placed third out of six with 129 points.
|Prescott's Joe Schulte pulls over Baldwin-Woodville's Tsha-Luag Lee for back points in a semifinal match at 182 pounds.