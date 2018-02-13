PHS girls hoopsters rout Glenwood City, secure winning season

The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team crushed old Dunn-St. Croix Conference rival Glenwood City 75-28 Monday evening in a non-conference contest at Prescott High's gymnasium.
The win improved the Cardinals' overall record to 12-9 and secured a winning season for PHS for the first time since 2013.
Freshman guard Isabella Lenz had a career high 29 points in the win and teammate, junior forward Haylee Yeager, finished with 18 points. Allie Murphy was also in double figures for PHS with 14 points
Prescott concludes the regular season Thursday evening at home vs. Osceola. Tip-time is 7:15 p.m.