PHS Girls Basketball Team faces Bloomer in regional semifinal

The Cardinals enter the contest having won six games in a row for a 14-9 overall record. However the Blackhawks, 19-3 overall, come into tonight's contest with a 12-game winning streak, including an upset of top-ranked Hayward 47-34 in the final regular game which gave them a piece of the Heart' O' North Conference title.
Bloomer received a bye in the first round of the regional tournament as they No. 3 seed. Prescott is seeded sixth. Bloomer is led in scoring by 6-2 junior forward Sierra Raine and 5-8 senior guard Justyne Burgess, both averaging just over 10 points per game.
PHS head coach Ron Murphy said in a radio interview on KDWA AM 1460/FA 97.7 that Bloomer likes to press and is a very tough to score on. Avoiding lots of turnovers will be crucial for Prescott's chances.
The winner of this ballgame will face the winner of the other regional semifinal ballgame,No. 10 seed Baldwin-Woodville, 10-13 overall, at No. 2 St. Croix Central, 20-2 overall, in the championship game tomorrow, weather permitting, at the remaining higher seed at 7 p.m.
WIAA Division3 Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket
|Prescott's Kaelyn Lewis brings up the ball against Ellsworth.