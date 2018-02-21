Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

PHS girls basketball squad moves on in regional tournament

The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team downed Highway 10 rival Ellsworth for the third time this season, this time in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament last night at Prescott.

The Cardinals won 75-57 over the Panthers, led by 28 points from freshman guard Isabella Lenz, 13 points from junior forward Kaelyn Lewis and 12 points each by junior sguard Allie Murphy and forward Haylee Yeager. Freshman forward Autumn Early scored 18 points to lead Ellsworth.

Prescott, 14-9 overall, travels to Bloomer on Friday, Feb. 23 to take on the No. 3 seeded Blackhawks, 19-3 overall, on their home floor in the regional semifinals beginning at 7 p.m. The winner plays in the regional finals Saturday vs. either St. Croix Central or Baldwin-Woodville.

WIAA Division 3 Girls basketball Tournament Bracket

Prescott's Haylee Yeager powers her way to a basket over Ellsworth's Emma Swanson.



