PHS girls basketball squad moves on in regional tournament

The Cardinals won 75-57 over the Panthers, led by 28 points from freshman guard Isabella Lenz, 13 points from junior forward Kaelyn Lewis and 12 points each by junior sguard Allie Murphy and forward Haylee Yeager. Freshman forward Autumn Early scored 18 points to lead Ellsworth.
Prescott, 14-9 overall, travels to Bloomer on Friday, Feb. 23 to take on the No. 3 seeded Blackhawks, 19-3 overall, on their home floor in the regional semifinals beginning at 7 p.m. The winner plays in the regional finals Saturday vs. either St. Croix Central or Baldwin-Woodville.
WIAA Division 3 Girls basketball Tournament Bracket
|Prescott's Haylee Yeager powers her way to a basket over Ellsworth's Emma Swanson.