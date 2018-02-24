PHS girls' basketball loses tough battle to Bloomer

BLOOMER - The Prescott High School Girls' Basketball Team lost a close contest to Bloomer in the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament semifinal game 51-47 Friday evening.
The Blackhawks, 20-3 overall, made several key baskets and free-throws late in the contest to hold off a determined Prescott squad, which led several times throughout the ballgame.
Haylee Yeager led Prescott with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Allie Murphy also finished with 18 points and Isabella Lenz finished with seven points.
Bloomer advances to tonight's regional final match-up with St. Croix Central (21-2), which crushed Baldwin-Woodville 67-29 last evening. Prescott concludes its season with a 14-10 record, its first winning season since 2013.
