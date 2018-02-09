Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!
Friday, February 9, 2018
PHS Dance Team recital set for this Sunday
The Prescott High School Dance Team will have its annual winter recital this Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 2 p.m. at Prescott High School.
The recital will take place in the PHS Gymnasium and feature 11 performances from the varsity and JV teams and dancers.
Admission is $5 and kids five and under are free.
PHS Dance Team on floor of state meet.
