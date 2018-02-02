PHS Dance Team competes for double state titles at state dance meet

The Prescott High School Dance Team will be competing for double firsts in tomorrow's Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches (WACPC) State Meet at the La Crosse Center.
Prescott once again captured the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) Western Regional Championship on Saturday, January 27th at Wausau East High School. Prescott took First Place out of 12 schools in Division 4 Pom and First Place out of 14 schools in Division 2 Jazz, with unique, signature choreography, impressive execution and top-notch technique.
In addition, six PHS seniors were named All-State Solo Finalists – Emma Carlson, Kjerstin Carlson, Madison Dorau, Madison Hoikka, Samantha Matzek and Mari Sommer.
Teams and individuals must qualify at the Eastern, Southern or Western Regional to compete at the WACPC State High School Dance Championships. Prescott’s performances are scheduled as follows: Solos from 9-9:30 am; Pom at 10:48 am; Jazz at 1:00 pm. For more information, go to: http://www.wacpc.com/page/show/521836-varsity-dance.
Story and photos by Kathy Sommer.
|PHS Dance Team with their two regional championship awards.
|PHS Dance Team performing its Jazz routine in regional competition at Wausau East High School last weekend.