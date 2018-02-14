PHS Boys' Basketball Team has successful Senior Night vs. Amery

The team honored its seniors Pete Brookshaw, Joe Roosen, Westy Bartsch, Dylan Rieken, Derek Rundquist and Corey Kirschbaum. Brookshaw led the team in scoring with 27 points and Roosen finished with 15 points.
PHS improved to 18-2 overall and 12-0 in the Middle Border Conference. The Cardinals will be at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday. Tip time is 7:15 p.m.
Prescott moved up to No. 6 in the Division 3 rankings in the latest state coaches poll, their highest showing of the season.
|These posters honoring Prescott's six seniors on this season's boys' basketball team greeted fans outside the PHS Gymnasium