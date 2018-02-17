PHS basketball teams earn weekend wins, boys squad clinches MBC title

The PHS boys' team clinched a share of the its fourth straight Middle Border Conference title with a 68-49 win at Baldwin-Woodville. The No. 6 ranked Cardinals, 19-2 overall and 13-0 in the conference, were led in scoring by 19 points each from Pete Brookshaw and Parker Nielsen while Joe Roosen finished with 11 points.
The win was Prescott's 58th in a row in MBC play and sets up a big game Monday at Prescott vs. Highway 10 rival Ellsworth at 7:15 p.m. as the Panthers, who won at Osceola Friday evening, will try to claim a share of its first MBC title since 1995.
Prescott will also learn its playoff pairings and schedule as seeding meetings are held this weekend.
The Prescott Girls Basketball Team downed Osceola at home Thursday 68-55 to conclude its regular season. Haylee Yeager's 23 points led the way for Prescott while teammate Isabella Lenz finished with 19 and Allie Murphy scored 11 poinst.
Prescott records its best season since 2013 with a 13-9 overall record and a 10-4 mark in the MBC, its best league showing since 2003. The Cards' host Highway 10 rival Ellsworth Tuesday at Prescott in a first round, WIAA Division 3 regional tournament match-up. Prescott is seeded No. 6 in tournament and Ellsworth 11th.
Prescott's Haylee Yeager puts up a shot between two Osceola defenders.