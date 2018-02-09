PHS basketball teams both winners Thursday evening

Both the Prescott High School boys and girls basketball teams were winners in their respective Middle Border Conference games played Thursday evening.
The PHS girls won at New Richmond 55-51. Isabella Lenz led the Cardinals in scoring with 19 points. Allie Murphy finished with 13 points and McKenna Johnson had a season-high 12 points.
Prescott improves to 11-9 overall and 9-4 in the MBC. They host Glenwood City in a non-conference contest Monday evening at 7:15 p.m.
The No. 9 ranked Prescott boys team used a big second-half effort to crush St. Croix Central 91-64. PHS outscored the Panthers 50-33 in the second half led by Pete Brookshaw's 37 points. Parker Nielsen finished with 22 points and Westy Bartsch scored 12 points. The Prescott boys are back at home next Tuesday vs. Amery at 7:15 p.m.