One-vehicle accident in Oak Grove Twp. causes injuries

OAK GROVE - On Saturday, February 3, 2018 at approximately 10:10 a.m, Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Hwy 35 near 1220th St in Oak Grove Township for a one vehicle crash.
Initial investigation determined that Matthew D Johnson, 25 from Nelson, WI was operating a 1998 Buick Century, Northbound on Hwy 35, when he failed to navigate a curve in the roadway and struck a guardrail before entering the ditch. Mr. Johnson was treated and release on scene for minor injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Prescott Police Department, and River Falls Area Ambulance during this incident.