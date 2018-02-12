New police officers to be introduced at Prescott City Council meeting tonight

Two new officers hired by the Prescott Police Department, Brette McMahon and Mark Peterson, will take their oaths of office tonight at the Prescott City Council meeting.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building 800 N. Borner St.
Also on the council's agenda for discussion/action is the Prescott PD officers union contract, and two Planning Commission recommendation for approval on building projects for the No Name Saloon and Monkey Bar and the St. Joseph's Catholic Church expansion project.