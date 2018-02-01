MBC Wrestling Tournament Saturday at B-W, Sanford looks to defend title

Prescott High School Wrestler Ty Sanford is just one of a handful of returning champions in the Middle Border Conference looking to defend their titles again this Saturday, Feb. 3 at MBC to be held at Baldwin-Woodville High School, which runs all day starting at 9:30 a.m.
Sanford is ranked No. 1 in Division 2 at 195 pounds and will defend that title Saturday. He recently won his 100th match at PHS and was one of just two Cardinals wrestlers to get a win against No. 2 ranked and defending MBC champ Ellsworth in last week's dual meet.
Ty is a great kid who just wants to be the best at everything that he
does," PHS head coach Jordan Poirier said. "He does not settle for anything less than his best. These
qualities I cannot coach so it just makes that much more enjoyable to
watch him have this kind of success."
Prescott finished third in last year's conference meet and looks for another top four finish despite a 1-6 dual meet record in the league this season. For the first time since early December the Cards as healthy as they've been as injuries put holes in their line-up which led to forfeits their small team in comparison to the rest of the league could not overcome.
But this weekend the Cards' have a chance to show their team strength in a tournament format. They've finished in the top-half of each tournament they've competed in this season so far.
Prescott wrestlers looking to improve on their tournament placing from last year include Ethan Tulip who placed fourth, fellow senior Cody Atherton who finished second; junior Mason Cable who placed fifth, fellow junior Ethan Luksich who finished fourth and sophomore Joe Schulte who placed third. Tulip is ranked No. 12 at 106 but should move up to 113 and Joe Schulte is ranked No. 7 at 182.
"Cody's work ethic has always made him a contender and winning the Raider Scramble (which he did two weeks ago, his-first ever tournament title) has only cemented that." Poirier said.
Four other returning champs are Ellsworth senior Dalton George, ranked No. 7 in the state at 170, junior Sawyer Hamilton, ranked No. 11 at 152; sophomore Charlie Stuhl and his brother and former PHS wrestler Sam Stuhl, competing for his fourth MBC title, at 138. They all will lead the Panthers aiming for a 14th-straight tournament title. EHS features ranked favorites including No. 5 Owen Matzek at 132 and No. 6 Jared Lansing at 145.
Ellsworth may be predominate but the league features plenty of other top-ranked wrestlers from the other schools like Amery's Walker Ingram and Osceola's Drew Willeman at 106; Amery's Jordan Percord and B-W's Jacek Nickowski at 120; B-W's Alex McCray at 126 and Jordan Bonte at 132; Amery's Mike Smith at 138; Somerset's Preston Anez at 152; New Richmond's Nathan Fehlen at 160; and Osceola's Jack Feldt at 170.