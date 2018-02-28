Local and area meetings and events

ELLSWORTH – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9060 has just released its 2017-18 Bingo schedule.
Bingo games will take from September through May on the following dates:
September - 22; October – 6 & 20; November – 3 & 17; December – 1, 15 & 29; January – 12 & 26;
February – 9 & 23; March – 9 & 23; April - 6 & 20; May – 4 & 18
The VFW Post 9060 Hall in Ellsworth is located at 154 Plum St. Doors will open before play at 5:30 p.m. and the Early Bird is at 6 p.m. Regular Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. with a coverall jackpot following the last regular session game.
For more information email the post at vfwpost9060@gmail.com or call Post commander Bill Parks at (612) 414-2781 or Naomi Estes at (715) 220-7203.
Bingo game schedule to benefit Prescott Area Food Pantry
Border Bingo at the Prescott American Legion Post 61 Hall at 710 Pearl St. takes place this Saturday on Oct. 21 and every other Saturday until April 21.
The dates include Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec.2, Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24; March 10 and March 24 and April 7 and 21.
The doors open at 12:30 p.m. and we begin bingo games at 1 p.m. All money raised goes towards the Prescott Food Pantry and these events are run by volunteers, so thanks for your attendance and support.
Lions Club Meat Raffles
The Lions Club of Prescott is holding meat raffles at Philander’s Bar and Grill the second Saturday of each month from now until April.
The raffles take place from 3-5 p.m. All proceeds go to the Prescott community. Future raffles will take place on Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14.
Pierce County February Immunization Schedule
The Pierce County Health Department is holding vaccination clinics in River Falls on March 7 from 3-5 p.m. at 1234 South Wasson Lane, Suite A and in Ellsworth March 8 from 2-4 p.m. and on March 28 from 3-5 p.m. at the Health Department 412 W. Kinne Street in the Pierce County Office Building. Due to changes in the Vaccine for Children’s program, Pierce County Health Department can only vaccinate the following groups of children. Children through 18 years of age who are: Medicaid eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaska Native or have insurance that does not cover vaccinations. Some adult vaccinations are available for a fee. Call for information. If you have questions or want to make an appointment, please call the Health Department at 715-273-6755.
Upper Midwest Scuba & Adventure Travel Show on March 3
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Upper Midwest Scuba and Adventure Travel Show is the annual fundraiser for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Preservation Society (GLSPS) and the work it does in preserving our maritime heritage in the Upper Great Lakes. www.glsps.clubexpress.com.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 3 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington, 7800 Normandale Blvd.
Scuba Exhibits, exciting speakers and topics on diving, historic shipwrecks, travel, Whaleback steamers on the Great Lakes and more will be on display. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Students are $5. Information about the Upper Midwest Scuba & Adventure Travel Show is at www.umsatshow.org
Hastings Lions Club hosts Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
HASTINGS, Minn. - The Hastings Rivertown Lions Club will hold its annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Saturday, March 24, 8 to 10:30 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hastings.
The day features a pancake breakfast, visits with the Easter Bunny, children’s games and drawings, and adult raffle.
Tickets are $5/child (to 12); $7.50/adult; free for children two and younger. Tickets are available at the door. Proceeds are returned the community. More information is available at hastingsrivertownlions.org.