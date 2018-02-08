Le Duc Estate Events during February

HASTINGS, Minn. – The Le Duc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. has several upcoming events this month. For more information, call 651-438-8480 or please visit, www.dakotahistory.org.
Dakota county historical society to host Robert Burns Night scotch tasting
The Dakota County Historical Society (DCHS) will host a Burns Night Scotch Tasting on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. The event will take place at the LeDuc Historic Estate from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $45 per person, or $40 for members of the Dakota County Historical Society.
Robert Burns is a widely celebrated figure in Scotland and in the Scottish culture. Come experience the tradition of Burns Night, a celebration of Scottish culture and Burns’ poetry, while enjoying five choice single malt Scotch whiskies paired with delectable food. Throughout the night, enjoy the sound of bagpipes and live music performed by Dunquin.
Registration is limited, so contact the LeDuc Estate at 651-438-8480 to reserve a spot. For more information, or to reserve online, please visit www.dakotahistory.org.
Dakota County historical society to host Archaeology Game Night
The Dakota County, Minn. Historical Society (DCHS) will host “How Indy Got It Wrong: An Archaeology Game Night” on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. The event will take place at the LeDuc Historic Estate from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Admission is free and mini Indy’s (ages 8+) are welcome to attend with an adult. The event is funded by a Legacy Grant, a partnership of the Dakota County Historical Society, Scott County Historical Society, Anoka County Historical Society, and Blondo Consulting.
Dakota county historical society to host St. Valentine’s Day Tea
The Dakota County Historical Society (DCHS) will host a Valentine’s Day Tea on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The event will take place at the LeDuc Historic Estate from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Admission to the event is $40 per person, or $35 for members of the Dakota County Historical Society.
Celebrate this special holiday with your loved ones by indulging in a three course meal as you are seated in either the Parlor or Dining Room of the LeDuc house. Food will be paired with a variety of teas as you chat with friends or family. Throughout the event, reenactors will treat visitors to readings of the many letters written between William and Mary LeDuc. In addition to his love for writing letters, William also wrote music for his wife. If William and Mary feel up to it, you may hear some of the original music live.
Registration is limited, so contact the LeDuc Estate at 651-438-8480 to reserve a spot. For more information, or to reserve online, please visit www.dakotahistory.org.
Founded in 1939, The Dakota County Historical Society, preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County, Minn. DCHS operates three historic sites -- Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 3rd Avenue North in South St. Paul, Minn.; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion Street in Hastings, Minn.; and the Sibley Historic Site at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota, Minn. -- as well as a research library and research Web site. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.