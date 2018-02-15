Gov. Walker Newsletter - Wisconsin Products Thrive Abroad

Wisconsin businesses exported $22.3 billion in goods and services to 202 countries in 2017, a 6.1 percent increase over 2016
Not only is Wisconsin becoming more attractive to global companies
seeking to expand or establish operations in the U.S., but existing
state businesses are experiencing more success in selling their products
overseas.
The boost in exports is yet another
example of the economic success we experienced in 2017 and is a trend we
expect to continue as more companies are accessing new markets and new
customers through exporting.
What’s significant about this year’s export figures is the
across-the-board growth that Wisconsin experienced. It wasn’t just one or two
products or countries driving the growth. We saw
exports rise in four of our five top countries, and in four of our five
top product categories.
The
growth in Wisconsin’s export business is just another example showing
that our state’s economy is growing.