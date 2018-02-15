Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, February 15, 2018

Gov. Walker Newsletter - Wisconsin Products Thrive Abroad

Wisconsin businesses exported $22.3 billion in goods and services to 202 countries in 2017, a 6.1 percent increase over 2016
 
Not only is Wisconsin becoming more attractive to global companies seeking to expand or establish operations in the U.S., but existing state businesses are experiencing more success in selling their products overseas.

The boost in exports is yet another example of the economic success we experienced in 2017 and is a trend we expect to continue as more companies are accessing new markets and new customers through exporting.

What’s significant about this year’s export figures is the across-the-board growth that Wisconsin experienced. It wasn’t just one or two products or countries driving the growth. We saw exports rise in four of our five top countries, and in four of our five top product categories.

The growth in Wisconsin’s export business is just another example showing that our state’s economy is growing.

 

