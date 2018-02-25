Gov. Walker Newsletter : Taking the lead on health care stability

With Washington D.C. failing to fix our nation’s health care system, Wisconsin will lead. Our Health Care Stability Plan is a market-driven solution that will lower premiums for those in individual marketplace and provide certainty to seniors and those with preexisting conditions.
We want to guarantee coverage for individuals with preexisting
conditions. That way someone who has cancer or another serious disease
or ailment will not have to worry about obtaining or keeping
coverage. We are providing stability and peace of mind in Wisconsin,
regardless of what happens in Washington.
SeniorCare is a state program that helps certain residents 65 years of
age or older with their prescription drug costs. We are officially
seeking a permanent waiver for the State of Wisconsin to provide
SeniorCare. Since it was first approved in 2002, the state has asked for
an extension of SeniorCare four times. It is time to make this a
permanent and stable program for those who need it.
We propose a market-driven approach to bring stability to those who seek
coverage through the individual market. This plan would lower premiums
by double-digits for people who are seeing massive increases.