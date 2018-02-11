Congressman Kind introduces Education Action Plan

WASHINGTON D.C. -– Today, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind introduced his Education Action Plan to expand opportunity for Wisconsinites to earn a better life. Rep. Kind’s plan equips Wisconsin students for success with preparation, affordability, training, and high-demand jobs.
“As the son of a telephone repairman and school secretary, I couldn’t have afforded college without student loans, Pell Grants, and work-study. Instead of bringing the ladder up after us we need to be helping the next generation climb higher. My education plan will create a path to expand opportunity for Wisconsinites to earn a better life,” said Rep. Kind.
The four main components of Rep. Kind’s Education Action Plan are:
- Preparation
Give our rural schools and teachers the resources they need to prepare Wisconsin high school students for their next steps.
- Affordability
Whatever education path Wisconsinites take, they need to have access to affordable financial aid programs to help pay for their education. The average student loan debt in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional district is over $27,000.
- Training
With more jobs requiring hands-on experience that can only be attained through job training programs, it is important we find ways to make those programs affordable and accessible.
- High-Demand
Receiving a degree or certificate is important, but we need to make sure that Wisconsinites have the training and skills they need to compete for the jobs that are in high-demand among employers.
When Congress reauthorizes the Higher Education Act, later this year, Rep. Kind will work to get many of these proposals included in that bill.