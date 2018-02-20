Brookshaw sets new record as PHS annihilates Ellsworth 120-83

PHS guard Pete Brookshaw broke his own individual game scoring record by pumping in 53 points and combined with 28 points from Brian Tayson and 14 points from Parker Nielsen, the Cardinals set a team scoring record 120 points in a 120-83 win over the Panthers.
Prescott scored 60 points in both halves, leading 60-35 at halftime.
The win continues several streaks for the Cardinals: their fifth Middle Border Conference title in a row, fourth straight outright title, fourth straight perfect record in the league and 59th straight conference win. No. 6 ranked PHS finishes the season at 20-2 overall and 14-0 in the MBC.
Prescott is off until the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game on March 2 in Prescott. Tip time is 7 p.m. Prescott will play either Somerset or Barron.
|Prescott's Dylan Rieken takes shot as teammate Joe Lubich sets a pick against Ellsworth. Photo courtesy of and thanks to Dena Rieken