Brickyard Pub and Grill in Prescott to close and reopen under new ownership

In press release issued yesterday, Brickyard owner Beth Johnson announced the changes:
"After seven wonderful years; Brickyard will be closing its doors on Friday, March 9th. We plan to serve our last meal on Thursday, March 8th. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout our journey and would love to see each one of you one last time. The current owner of Brickyard, Beth Johnson, has decided to start a new chapter of her life and focus more on her family. Beth, along with her husband Nick, son Beckett (3), and daughter Hazel (1), are very excited to have more time together as a family."
According to the press release, Kimberly Braun is the new owner of the restaurant and property. She will open Lucille’s near the end of March or early April. We are excited to introduce her to Prescott and wish her the best of luck--may she too be blessed with success and great friends along the way.