Xcel Energy is prepared during winter storms and offers tips for staying safe

Xcel Energy understands the inconvenience caused by weather-related power outages, and prepares crews to quickly and safely restore power. One reason the company is known for fast restoration is the preparation done in advance.
Crew members are prepared to respond at service centers throughout the west-central and northern Wisconsin to quickly and safely restore electric service. Service centers are stocked with equipment needed to repair infrastructure and restore power.
What customers can do to be prepared:
Stay informed -- Sign up for outage notifications
Snow and ice can cause electrical outages and it’s important for customers to know if they are affected. Customers can sign up for outage notifications through the My Account feature on the Xcel Energy website. Additionally, the website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration. Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebook and Twitter.
Other ways customers can prepare, stay safe
- Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.
- Keep natural gas meters clear. Clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter. Check often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees. Use a shovel around a meter to move snow away; do not use a snowblower near a meter.
- Report your outage. Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.