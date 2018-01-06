Winter time at Carpenter Nature Center

The Midwestern deep freeze is on! In a matter of days, the open water at the confluence of the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers has shrunk dramatically. As a result, the over-wintering waterfowl are all closer to the viewing areas in Prescott and Point Douglas Park. Amongst the Common Mergansers, Common Goldeneye, Mallards and Trumpeter Swans are a few rarities, including a Long-tailed Duck and a huge, white Glaucous Gull. Dotting the nearby trees, Bald Eagles of all ages perch between aerial displays and foraging. Soon the thickening ice on the St. Croix will be dotted with ice-shacks as outdoor enthusiasts immerse themselves in nature.
On behalf of all of us at Carpenter Nature Center, we wish you a warm and wonderful holiday season. If you are fortunate to have some free time this holiday season, Carpenter Nature Center will be open daily (with the exception of New Year’s Day.) In January as you break out your brand new 2018 calendar, be sure to pencil in CNC’s upcoming programs and events. You will find all the details about “Masters of the Sky,” “Moonlight Snowshoeing” and many other nature-adventures in the attached January-April issue of the St. Croix Current newsletter. For more information, or to RSVP for a program, please call 651-437-4359 or visit http://carpenternaturecenter.org/
FREE ICE-FISHING CLASSES FOR YOUTH OF ALL AGES
Have you always wanted to try ice-fishing? Are you curious about life under the ice? Do your children beg to go ice-fishing? CNC has programs for YOU! Thanks to a generous grant from the MN DNR, and assistance from professional ice-anglers, National Park Service staff and the City of Hastings, CNC will be co-hosting a number of ice-fishing adventures. There are programs for all ages, from Preschool Storytime focused on life under the ice, to advanced ice fishing for tweens and teens eager to bring their skills to the next level. Read more about these fun, FREE adventures in the attached newsletter or on our website. RSVP to 651-437-4359 requested.
January 6: 10-noon: Advanced Ice Fishing: Classroom Session at CNC-MN
January 12: 10-11: Preschool Storytime: Ice Fishing
January 20: 8-noon: Advanced Ice Fishing: Field trip to North Lake, Hastings, MN
January 27: 9-noon: FREE Family Ice Fishing Day at Lake Rebecca, Hastings, MN
February 10: 9-noon: FREE Family Ice Fishing Day at Lake Rebecca, Hastings, MN
You’ve waited all year for it, and it is almost here…the inspiring Masters of the Sky, free-flight raptor demonstrations! The expert team from the World Bird Sanctuary will make the journey to CNC again this winter to share amazing, trained birds of prey in an hour-long educational program. Learn about bird conservation efforts from around the world while nocturnal predators, such as the ghostly Barn Owl glide silently over the audience. Be awed by diurnal raptors, including eagles, hawks and falcons. Be certain to get your seats early, as these programs do sell out. Show times are 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on February 24th and February 25th. Program fee is $10 per person or $7 for Friends of CNC.
UPCOMING PROGRAMS
January 6: MN Campus Bird Hike
January 16: MN Campus Owl Prowl
January 20: WI Campus Bird Hike
January 20: Scout Day: Winter Survival
January 26: Bird Banding
January 26: Adult Moonlight Snowshoe Hike
We would like to extend a festive thank you to our volunteers who have helped us this year. We appreciate your assistance with the day-to-day activities and all of our CNC events. You clock in over 12,000 hours a year to help teach children about nature, protect habitat, and care for our environment. We cannot do what we do without you. Thank you.
If your New Year’s resolution is to become a CNC volunteer, please contact Alan Maloney at 651-437-4359 (ext. 104) or at alan@carpenternaturecenter.org and check out the volunteer corner in the attached issue of the St. Croix Current. The next Volunteer Information Meeting will be Wednesday, January 17 at 7 p.m. in the Visitor Center. The Information Meetings are intended as opportunities for new volunteers to learn about CNC and get their questions about volunteering answered by CNC’s volunteer coordinator. Please RSVP to Alan if you plan to attend.