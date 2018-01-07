Western Wisconsin Land Trust, Bayfield Regional Conservancy to merge

MENOMONIE - The boards of West Wisconsin Land Trust, Menomonie, and Bayfield Regional Conservancy, Bayfield, have agreed to form a new land trust to better continue their mission of land conservation.
After nearly two years of discussion and planning they will be coming together to create a regional land trust serving all of western and northwestern Wisconsin. Both land trusts have been serving portions of the new land trust's 20 county service area with Bayfield focusing primarily on the northwest region while West Wisconsin operates throughout the area.
According to West Wisconsin board chairperson Peter Vaughan, "The boards agreed that combining the two organizations will not only eliminate duplication but will also create a more robust, sustainable conservation organization for the long term, we are very excited about the potential of this new venture."
Kim Bro, board President of Bayfield Regional Conservancy added that, "Our organizations have been conserving land for nearly 30 years but there remains so much more to be done. We look forward to combining forces for the betterment of the land and the people of our region for many decades to come.
The new land trust will continue to maintain an office in Bayfield with the administrative office to be located at West Wisconsin Land Trust's current office in Menomonie. Launch of the new organization is set for spring of 2018.