Two-vehicle accident causes injuries south of Ellsworth

On December 29, 2017 at 11:18AM, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle accident with injury at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and CTH. V
A 2002 Mitsubishi Montero traveling westbound on CTH. V, operated by Randall Tyra, 58 of Durand, failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2013 Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Hwy. 63, operated by William Lanik, 58 of Winona, Minn. Tyra’s vehicle reportedly failed to stop at the Stop sign.
Tyra was transported to Red Wing Mayo Hospital with undetermined injuries. His passenger, Juan Florentino Vazquez, age 31 of St. Paul, was transported by ground ambulance to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries. Lanik suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Assisting the Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Ellsworth Area Fire, EMS and Red Wing EMS.