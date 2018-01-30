Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Snowmobile accident injuries one in Pierce County

SPRING VALLEY - On Sunday, January 28th, 2018 at approximately 7:25 PM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobile crash with injury in Gilman Township.

An investigation determined that 31 year old Erin Feyereisen of River Falls was travelling westbound on Corridor 20 of the snowmobile trail, just west of Spring Valley when she entered a dip in the trail, lost control and was ejected from the snowmobile. Erin’s husband, who was riding a separate snowmobile, was able to take her to the Village of Spring Valley to meet with EMS.

Erin was transported by the Spring Valley Ambulance Service to the River Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

