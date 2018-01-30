Snowmobile accident injuries one in Pierce County

An investigation determined that 31 year old Erin Feyereisen of River Falls was travelling westbound on Corridor 20 of the snowmobile trail, just west of Spring Valley when she entered a dip in the trail, lost control and was ejected from the snowmobile. Erin’s husband, who was riding a separate snowmobile, was able to take her to the Village of Spring Valley to meet with EMS.
Erin was transported by the Spring Valley Ambulance Service to the River Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.