Sen. Baldwin meets with USDA Assistant Secretary on rural topics facing Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin met with Anne Hazlett, Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), to share Wisconsin’s priorities for rural development and urge the Trump Administration to invest in our rural communities and include critical rural development priorities in the President’s infrastructure plan.
“I met with Anne Hazlett from the U.S. Department of Agriculture today to let her know how Washington can step up and support critical rural development priorities for Wisconsin including expanding rural broadband access, funding for water infrastructure and continued investments in rural health facilities that are struggling to fight the opioid epidemic,” said Senator Baldwin. “Washington must be a stronger partner to our rural communities in Wisconsin. We need to do more to support rural business development, create jobs and spur new economic growth that will allow our communities to thrive.”
Senator Baldwin has used her role to sound the alarm and press for stronger federal investment to help Wisconsin’s rural communities. From pressing the U.S. Trade Representative to act on Canada’s unfair trade barriers that are harming Wisconsin’s dairy farmers to fighting back against President Trump’s unnecessary budget cuts for rural development, Senator Baldwin is keeping the pressure on this administration to reinvest in rural communities to create jobs and boost economic growth.
