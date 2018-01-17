Schactner wins special election for State Senate

Democrat Patty Schachtner, St. Croix County Medical Examiner and former Somerset School Board member, was elected over Republican State Assemblyman Adan Jarchow of Balsam Lake by a 55-44 margin in yesterday's special election for the Wisconsin State Senate 10th District seat.
Schachtner is the first Democrat since Alice Clausing of Menomonie in 18 years to hold the seat, which was vacated by former State Senator and now head of DATCP Secretary Shelia Harsdorf of River Falls.
Harsdorf had won her fifth term in the State Senate by an overwhelming margin in 2016 and President Trump had won the district by 17 points that same year.
The 10th State Senate District includes the slice of Pierce County which the Town and City of River Falls is in. Schachtner reportedly won there with 1,238 votes to 459 for Jarchow. Schactner also won 6,156 votes in St. Croix County to Jarchow's 4,918.