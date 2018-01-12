Rep. Kind Calls on Department of Energy to Create Plan to Avoid Propane Shortage and Keep Costs Affordable

WASHINGTON D.C. -– Today, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin's Third District called on the Acting Administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration to lay out the agency’s plan to ensure that there does not become a propane supply issue as winter weather hits Wisconsin.
“Many families and small businesses across Wisconsin depend on propane to heat their homes and businesses during this historically cold winter. With several more months of winter weather it is critical that we have a plan in place to make sure there is no propane shortage like the one in 2014,” said Rep. Kind. “I am calling on the Department of Energy to take immediate action to lay out a plan to avoid a propane shortage and ensure propane remains accessible and affordable for Wisconsinites.”
Find a copy of the letter here.
Currently, the Department of Energy (DOE) predicts a 23% increase in the cost of propane per gallon in the Midwest this winter. Given that in 2014 nearly 250,000 residents and countless businesses throughout Wisconsin experienced a severe propane crisis it is critical for DOE to report what action they are taking to avoid another propane shortage and skyrocketing prices.