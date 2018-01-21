Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, January 21, 2018

Record-setting basketball doubleheader at PHS Gymnasium Saturday

A pair of scoring records were set at the Prescott High School Gymnasium Saturday during a doubleheader girls and boys basketball games between Prescott and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau high schools.

Prescott's Pete Brookshaw set the school single-game scoring record by putting down 48 points in the Cardinals' 78-74 overtime win over G-E-T. The new mark bested the old mark of 46 points set by PHS Assistant Coach Pat Ptacek.

However, the PHS gym's single-game scoring mark was set by a G-E-T player. Lexi Wagner poured in 51 points for the Red Hawks in a 74-52 win over Prescott.

You can read more on the doubleheader ballgames in this week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands Wednesday.

Prescott's Pete Brookshaw with the underhanded reverse shot over two G-E-T defenders.

Prescott's Isabella Lenz bring the ball up the floor.

