Record-setting basketball doubleheader at PHS Gymnasium Saturday

Prescott's Pete Brookshaw set the school single-game scoring record by putting down 48 points in the Cardinals' 78-74 overtime win over G-E-T. The new mark bested the old mark of 46 points set by PHS Assistant Coach Pat Ptacek.
However, the PHS gym's single-game scoring mark was set by a G-E-T player. Lexi Wagner poured in 51 points for the Red Hawks in a 74-52 win over Prescott.
|Prescott's Pete Brookshaw with the underhanded reverse shot over two G-E-T defenders.
|Prescott's Isabella Lenz bring the ball up the floor.