Prescott SnoBees ride set for Jan. 14, January meeting tonight

The 47th annual Prescott Sno-Bees Vintage Snowmobile Show and Ride will take place on Sunday, January 14th at the Ridgetop on Hwy. 10 between Prescott and River Falls.
Registration will begin at 9 with the Display
and show starting at 10am. The trail ride will get underway at noon,
with a 10-15 mile trek on Pierce County Trails planned. Awards will
begin at 2:30pm for top 60's, 70's and 80's machine entries. Also awards
for several categories including the People's Choice. A fee of $5 is required to enter with awards.
Call Tom Lubich with any questions.
651-208-5716 or see the Prescott SnoBees Snowmobile Club website at www.prescottsnobees.com.
The club's January meeting is tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Valley Bar and Grill on Hwy. 10.