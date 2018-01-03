Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Prescott SnoBees ride set for Jan. 14, January meeting tonight

The 47th annual Prescott Sno-Bees Vintage Snowmobile Show and Ride will take place on Sunday, January 14th at the Ridgetop on Hwy. 10 between Prescott and River Falls.

Registration will begin at 9 with the Display and show starting at 10am. The trail ride will get underway at noon, with a 10-15 mile trek on Pierce County Trails planned. Awards will begin at 2:30pm for top 60's, 70's and 80's machine entries. Also awards for several categories including the People's Choice. A fee of $5 is required to enter with awards.

Call Tom Lubich with any questions. 651-208-5716 or see the Prescott SnoBees Snowmobile Club website at www.prescottsnobees.com.

The club's January meeting is tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Valley Bar and Grill on Hwy. 10. 

