Prescott City Council meeting set for Monday

The Prescott City Council will meet Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the City Building at 800 N. Borner St.
On the agenda includes motions to disallow claims from two former Prescott Police Officers Ryan Most and Bryan Massman. Both officers were fired from the Prescott PD back in August of 2017 and both have filed a lawsuit against the city as a result.
Also on the agenda is the resignation of Alderman Jack Hoschette and his replacement by former alderman Robert Daugherty for the duration of his term in public office.