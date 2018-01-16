Prescott Area Meetings and Events

RIVER FALLS - All are invited to view the documentary film: "Comfort Zone" Thursday,
January 18, 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at the River Falls United Methodist Church, 127 S. 2nd Street.
"Comfort Zone" is an engaging and often funny film that presents a global issue from a personal perspective, challenging us to confront our own connection to climate change. Brief discussion
will follow the film. This event is hosted by the River Falls United Methodist Church and Whole Earth Market Co-op.
Rush River Ramblers featured at Barn Dance
RIVER FALLS - Popular western Wisconsin string band the Rush River Ramblers will play the River Falls barn dance series on Saturday, January 20 in the gym of the River Falls Academy (the former Meyer Middle School) at 439 West Maple St. in River Falls from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Based in Spring Valley, the Ramblers have been a crowd favorite in the River Falls summer Music in the Parks series and spring Bluegrass Festival.
No prior dancing experience is necessary. A skilled caller teaches steps to newcomers and more seasoned dancers alike. Partners are optional. All dancing is social and singles are welcome. Children are especially encouraged to participate in the opening family-friendly segment from 7 to 8
p.m. The second part of the evening features somewhat more advanced dances.
The barn dance series is volunteer-operated and jointly sponsored by River Falls Community Arts Base, River Falls Parks and Recreation, and Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital.. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under. Inexpensive refreshments are available. Information at http://www.riverfallscab.org.
Hudson Heritage Quilters present program
HUDSON - Sarah Nassif of Compass Creators will present a program on Sat. Jan. 20th, "Nature Motifs in Textiles Around the World". The program is sponsored by Hudson Heritage Quilters and will be at Hudson Hospital Conference Rooms at 405 Stageline Rd., Hudson.
Sarah is a botanist, teaching artist, public artist, and quilter. The program is free and open to the public.
If you have any questions regarding this notice, please contact Kathy Widin, at email above or by phone at (651)338-3651.
SCVCWRT holds dinner on Jan. 22
STILLWATER, Minn. - St. Croix Valley Civil War Round Table (SCVCWRT) member Ray Marshall will give a talk on "The Bullochs and the Roosevelts: Two families in the American Civil War" at the January 22 meeting of the group.
The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Lowell Inn in Stillwater, followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and the talk at 7 p.m. The talk is free, but the dinner is $23. For reservations, contact Steve Anderson at rossandhaines@comcast.net or 715-386-1268.
Local Bar Association Offers Free Legal Clinic
ELLSWORTH - The State Bar of Wisconsin Volunteer Lawyers Program and the St. Croix Valley Bar Association are sponsoring a free legal clinic for the purpose of providing general legal information to members of the community.
The free legal clinic will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Pierce County EOC Room (next to Pierce County Sheriff’s main office). The St. Croix Valley Bar Association will have attorneys on hand to meet with individuals for approximately 10 to 15 minutes to provide general information in the following areas of law: family law, landlord/tenant and small claims, criminal/traffic, estate planning/elder law/probate, real estate, business law, and bankruptcy. For more information, contact Pierce County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office at (715) 273-3531 or Phil Helgeson at Heywood, Cari & Anderson, S.C. at (715) 262-5551.
WTU’s Hunters Night Out on Jan. 27
NEW RICHMOND – The St. Croix Valley Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited (WTU) is hosting “Hunters Night Out” banquet on Jan. 27 at the Ready Randy’s R&D Banquets at 149 131st St. in New Richmond.
The banquet begins with a social hour with games and a raffle at 5 p.m. and a two-meat buffet at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for a single, $30 for a spouse and $25 for a junior. The ticket order deadline is Jan. 20 and tickets can be ordered by calling Jim Wiltinger at (608) 606-3065 or by calling the national office at 1-800-274-5471 or online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com. All attendees will receive a WTU knife set and an entry into a drawing for door prizes.
Luther College Symphony Orchestra to perform Feb. 5 in Stillwater, Minn.
DECORAH, Iowa – The Luther College Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Daniel Baldwin, will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Blvd. N., Stillwater, Minnesota. The concert is part of the Symphony Orchestra's 2018 Midwest Tour.
The concert is open to the public with a freewill donation taken at the door. There is no charge for students.
The program begins with Giuseppe Verdi's Overture to I Vespri Siciliani, then features William Grant Still's "Ennanga," for harp, piano and strings. Luther harp instructor Rachel Brandwein will perform "Ennanga" with members of the Symphony Orchestra string section. After an intermission, the concert will conclude with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64.
The 2018 Midwest Tour starts Feb. 1 in West Des Moines, Iowa. Other stops include Epworth, Iowa, Feb. 2; Janesville, Wisconsin, Feb. 3; Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Feb. 4; Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Feb. 6; and Plymouth, Minnesota, Feb. 7. Symphony Orchestra, Luther's largest and oldest orchestral ensemble, is one of Luther's four main touring ensembles.
Luther College Nordic Choir to perform Feb. 11 in New Brighton, Minnesota
DECORAH, Iowa – Luther College Nordic Choir, one of the top college choirs in the nation, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1900 7th St. NW, New Brighton, Minn.
The performance by the 73-member Nordic Choir is open to the public. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 65 and up, and $5 for students. Reserve tickets via telephone at (800) 4-LUTHER or online at www.tickets.luther.edu. Remaining tickets will be available at the door.
The 2018 Nordic Choir tour program includes selections from the following: "Ye Were Sometimes Darkness" by Randall Thompson, "Exsultate Deo" by Hans Leo Hassler, "Hail, Gladdening Light" by Charles Woods, "Neither Angels, Nor Demons, Nor Powers" by Timothy Takach, "Mangisondele Nkosi Yam" by Michael Barrett, as well as hymn-arrangements, spirituals and the traditional Nordic Choir closing piece "O Lord God" by Pavel Chesnokov.
The concert is part of Nordic Choir's 2018 tour of the Midwest and Colorado. The choir tours annually and has performed around the world.