PHS hosting Conference Dance Championships on Jan. 13

Prescott High School is hosting the 2018 Western Wisconsin Conference Dance Championships on Jan. 13 in the PHS Gymnasium.
Prep dance teams from across western Wisconsin will compete for their respective conference titles in various dance categories throughout the day.
Doors will open for Spectators at 8 a.m. with competition beginning at 9 a.m. for solo/ensemble. Lunch will take place at 11:30 a.m. followed by team competition beginning at 12:15 p.m. Awards will give out starting at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
If you, or a group of friends, are interested in volunteering at the event please email PHS Head Coach Samantha Schoen (sjschoen13@gmail.com) for details.