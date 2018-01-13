PHS basketball teams win Friday evening

The PHS boys, ranked ninth in the state in Division 3, improved to 9-1 overall by knocking off River Falls on the road 57-50. The Cardinal held a slight lead at halftime and held on to that lead in the final minutes.
Prescott's girls' basketball survived a determined effort from New Richmond, winning 58-49 to move to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the Middle Border Conference. After a slow start, Haylee Yeager was to score 21 points to lead all scorers and guard Isabella Lenz scored 10 points.
Both teams will be in action again on Tuesday, the girls at River Falls and the boys at Amery.
|Prescott's Nicole Dalman tries to put up a rebound back into the basket over two New Richmond defenders
|Prescott's Pete Brookshaw with a lay-up attempt at River Falls.