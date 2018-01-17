PHS basketball teams pull off double wins again Tuesday

Prescott High School's boys' and girls' basketball teams again notched wins on the same night Tuesday evening.
The PHS girls traveled to River Falls and topped RFHS by a final score of 52-39 to raise their overall record to 8-4, their best in four seasons. 52-39. Haylee Yaeger led Prescott with 16
points while teammate Isabella Lenz scored 14 points. Prescott had 26 rebounds and made 10 steals.
Meanwhile, in Amery, PHS downed Amery High 81-62 for their 51st straight Middle Border Conference win which puts them at 6-0 in the league this season and 10-1 overall.
Prescott's boys' are ranked No. 10 in the state in Division 3.
The PHS girls play again Thursday at home vs. Amery. Tip-time is 7:15 p.m. The Cardinal boys' hoopsters play again Friday at home vs. Baldwin-Woodville.