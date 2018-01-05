Osceola tops PHS wrestlers

PHS was down several wrestlers due to injuries, including state qualifier Ty Sanford. Prescott gave up a pair of forfeits plus three pins as well.
But the Cardinals had several exciting match wins despite a dual meet loss which put them at 0-4 in the MBC. Ethan Tulip rallied from a 5-1 deficit in his 113-pound match vs. Thomas Oswald to win 6-5 with reversal and three-point nearfall in the latter part of the third period. The Cards' Mason Cable won a 15-3 major decision over Austin Guns at 132 pounds, Cody Atherton pinned Russell Collins in 1:32; Ethan Luksich also record a pinfall, this one in 1:48 over Osceola's Matthew Germain at 170 and Joe Schulte moved up a weight class to 195 and won 2-0 over Nick Carlson.
Prescott competes in the Cadott Invitational this Saturday.
|Prsecott's Ethan Tulip tries to slide over the back of Osceola's Thorson Oswald.