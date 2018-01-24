One-vehicle accident with injury near Plum City

PLUM CITY - A one-vehicle rollover accident with injuries took place yesterday near Plum City.
At approximately 4:12PM, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle rollover with possible injury on US HWY 10 near 220th Street in Union Township. A 2004 Chevy Avalanche driven by a Michael P. Hovde, 63 years of age from Plum City was traveling west bound on Highway 10 when he rpeortedly lost control of the vehicle. Mr. Hovde crossed the center line and entered the south side ditch causing his vehicle to rollover. Mr. Hovde was partially ejected from the vehicle. Mr. Hovde was transported to Regions Hospital by Life Link helicopter with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Plum City Ambulance Service, Plum City Fire Department, Ellsworth Ambulance Paramedic Unit, and Life Link Helicopter Service.
The accident remains under investigation at this time.