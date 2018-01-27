New DMC plant in Prescott has its grand opening

DMC is both consolidating and expanding its operations with a spacious new 150,000 square-foot facility receiving both state and city aid to help build and which plans call for some 150 employees to work it. It will handle both manufacturing, which includes brand-name household cleaning and beauty products, along with storage and shipping.
DMC Chairman and owner Ram Motilall thanked persons with the City of Prescott and with the state's WEDC for their assistant in getting the plant built within a year's time.
|Outside of the new DMC plant in Prescott from side angle viewpoint.