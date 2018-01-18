Look Good – Feel Better program sets 2018 schedule for cancer patients

RIVER FALLS - River Falls Area Hospital is pleased to offer Look Good, Feel Better®, a Cancer treatment support program that goes beyond medicine.
Cancer treatment can rob a woman of her energy, appetite and strength. But it doesn’t have to take away her self-confidence! Look Good, Feel Better is a free, non-medical program that teaches beauty techniques to female cancer patients, in active treatment to help them cope with skin changes and hair loss using cosmetics, skin care products, and wigs. During the program, trained, volunteer cosmetologists teach women how to use cosmetics and skin care products to manage appearance related side effects of treatment. Participants will use and take home complimentary cosmetic kits in their appropriate skin tones with helpful instruction booklets. Look Good, Feel Better® is sponsored in partnership with the Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association (CTFA), American Cancer Society (ACS), and National Cosmetology Association (NCA).
Look Good Feel Better holds group workshops that teach beauty techniques to female cancer patients to help them combat the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment.
The program includes lessons on skin and nail care, cosmetics, wigs and turbans, accessories and styling, helping people with cancer to find some normalcy in a life that is by no means normal. Cosmetologists are trained and certified by the Look Good Feel Better Foundation, the American Cancer Society, and the Professional Beauty Association at local, statewide, and national workshops. The program is open to all women with cancer who are undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, or other forms of treatment. You may attend the program at any location nearest you regardless of where you are undergoing medical care.
Look Good Feel Better helps women cancer patients in the most practical and positive way.
Finding out you have cancer in any form can be daunting and life-changing, and the added stress of the appearance related side effects of treatment can be demoralizing and very hard to cope with. This can have serious consequences on self-esteem and confidence at a time when a positive attitude is very important.
We hold free skincare and make-up workshops to help combat the visible side effects of cancer treatment and, in turn, boost confidence and well being.
The cost is free but registration is required so cosmetic kit can be waiting for you, so call 715-307-6061 and ask Helen to reserve your space. You do not have to be receiving your cancer care at the RFAH to attend.
Here are links to videos explaining the program: Short video https://youtu.be/Hv3ox7DO9uY; 6 minute video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-xQ2aBbEIw
The LGFB Schedule for 2018 – there were added a few morning sessions to see how that works with patients that get over tired and sick by evening.
River Falls Area Hospital
Evening Classes: Classroom A
Day Classes: Huddle Room B
Monday, February 5, 2018 @ 7:00pm
Monday, April 2, 2018 @ 7:00pm
Monday, June 4, 2018 @ 7:00pm
Monday, August 6, 2018 @ 7:00pm
Tuesday, September 11, 2018 @ 10:30am
Monday, October 1, 2018 @ 7:00pm
Monday, December 3, 2018 @ 7:00pm
To register call Helen @ 715-307-6061
_________________________________________
New Richmond Westfields Hospital
Dining Room
Sessions are at 7:00pm
March 5, 2018
July 9, 2018
November 5, 2018
To register call Kathy @ 715-243-2813