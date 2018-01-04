Local unemployment rates falling below three percent

MADISON - On December 27th, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary November 2017 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 32 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents.
St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, and Dunn counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. St. Croix County’s rate was estimated at 2.5%. For comparison, St. Croix’s final rate in October was also 2.5% and September’s final rate was 2.6%. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 3.4% .The preliminary rate for November 2017 in Dunn was estimated at 2.4%, followed by 2.6% in Pierce and 2.9% in Polk. The current rates in all four counties are lower or the same compared to last month (October 2017) and one year ago (November 2016).
St. Croix and Pierce counties are included in the 16-county Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington MN-WI metro area. The November 2017 unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was estimated at 2.4%, which is the same as October’s final rate, but lower than September’s final rate of 2.8%. The unemployment rate in the Twin Cities was 3.2% in November 2016.
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates for November decreased in all 72 counties when compared to November 2016 and decreased or remained the same in 52 of the 72 counties when compared to October 2017. The current rates ranged from 2.0% in Dane, Green and Lafayette counties to 5.3% in Iron.
The November 2017 preliminary unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 32 municipalities with population bases of least 25,000 residents when compared to November 2016 and decreased or remained the same in all 32 when compared to October 2017. November’s rates ranged from 1.9% in Fitchburg to 4.1% in Racine.
Dane, Green, and Lafayette counties had the lowest rate in November at 2.0% followed by Trempealeau (2.1%) and Clark (2.3%). Iron County had the highest rate in November at 5.3%, followed by Menominee (4.4%), Bayfield (also at 4.4%), Adams (4.2%), and Sawyer (4.1%).
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in November was estimated at 3.2%, which is lower than October’s final rate of 3.4% and September’s final rate of 3.5%. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.1%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota in November 2017 was estimated at 3.1%, which is lower than October’s final rate of 3.4% and September’s final rate of 3.7%. Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted rate one year ago was 4.0%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for November was estimated at 4.1%, which is the same as the final rates for October, but lower than September’s final rate of 4.2%. One year ago the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 4.6%.
Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for November 2017 was estimated at 68.9%, which is higher than final rates of 68.8% for both October and September. One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 68.4%. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in November was estimated at 62.7%, which is the same as October’s final rate, but lower than September’s final rate of 63.1%. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 62.6%.
November’s estimates are preliminary and are subject to revision within the next few weeks.