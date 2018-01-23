City to do further study on St. Croixdale development

Plans to turn the old St. Croixdale Hospital on Oak and Elm streets in Prescott were discussed in closed session at Monday's meeting of the Prescott City Council.
Alderpersons discussed a potential (Tax-Incremental Financing) TIF District No. 4 incentives for the project, which would tear down the existing building and replace it with a proposed senior housing center. The old hospital is not in TIF District No. 4 but is close enough (a half-mile) that the law allows for potential funding.
The council came out of closed session and took no action other than to direct city staff to continue to study the feasibility of the idea as was discussed in closed session.