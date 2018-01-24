Another win for the Cardinal boys' hoopsters, now ranked No. 8

ELK MOUND - The Prescott High School boys' basketball team notched another win for itself as they downed Elk Mound Tuesday evening 70-46 in non-conference action.
This game was to be played on Monday but was moved to Tuesday due to the inclement weather.
Prescott's Pete Brookshaw followed up his record-setting performance Saturday with a 25-point effort to lead the Cardinals in scoring. He's currently averaging 30 points per game.
PHS is at New Richmond Thursday. The Cards have a 13-1 overall record.