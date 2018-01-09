Alderman Hoschette announces his resignation from Prescott City Council

Alderman Jack Hoschette of the Prescott City Council announced he is stepping down from the city council at Monday evening meeting.
In a letter to Mayor David Hovel and City Administrator Jayne Brand, Hoschette, who has been on the council since 2012, stated that he wished to "slow down and enjoy retirement more" and spend more time with his family, which now includes three grandchild and "one on the way."
The council unanimously accepted Hoschette's resignation along approving his replacement, former Alderman Rob Daugherty, who had declined to run for re-election last spring. He is now back on the city council.