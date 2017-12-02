WIAA Board of Control repeals implentation of basketball shot clock

STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control rescinded plans to implement a 35-second basketball shot clock and approved a number of action items at its December meeting Friday.
After considerable discussion and statements made by school administrators and coaches, the Board voted 7-3 to reverse its decision to introduce the shot clock in basketball beginning in the 2019-20 season. Following its initial 6-4 vote in June to implement the shot clock, the Board received significant and valuable feedback from the membership at the seven Area Meetings in September.
A Rural/Urban competitive equity plan–initiated by the Board in June–was modified, discussed and approved to advance through the membership’s committee process beginning with advisory committee meetings in January.
The Board gave initial approval of a conference realignment plan that moves Cameron from the Lakeland Conference to the Heart O’ North Conference for all sports beginning in the fall of 2019.
Membership rules require a 40-day window for schools involved in realignment plans to appeal the first consideration of the Board before it takes final action. Thus, schools have until Jan. 10, 2018, to file an appeal of the initial vote. The Board will give final consideration of the plan at its meeting on Jan. 31, 2018.
Among the action items approved by the Board were the 2016-17 independent audit report provided by Smith & Gesteland, general fund statements, general fund payments, the deferred liability fund report for September and the 2018-19 meeting dates calendar. Approval was also granted for a UW Sports Medicine girls volleyball injury study scheduled for the fall of 2018.
The Board also received liaison reports from Mike Thompson of the Department of Public Instruction, and Jeremy Schlitz of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.