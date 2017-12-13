Two-vehicle accident with injuries in Martell Twp.

at County Highway Y in Martell Township.
.
Assisting agencies included Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Ellsworth Fire Department,
Ellsworth EMS , Baldwin EMS, Pierce County Highway Department, and Life Link Helicopter.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper and the Pierce County Sheriff’s
Department responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road Y.
A 2006 Buick Lucerne driven by Colton Ryan, 18, Bay City, was traveling northbound on State Hwy 63 when it hit an area of blowing and drifting snow which reportedly caused the driver to lose control and go into the southbound lane of Highway 63. In so doing the Buick was struck by a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jason Anderson, 47, Woodville that was traveling south as well and caused extensive damage.
According to the accident report,. the driver of the Lucerne did not have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash and was air lifted from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threating injuries. while the driver of the Jeep was wearing his seatbelt and did not appear to have any injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
|What remains of the 2006 Buick Lucerene after a two-vehivle accident on Monday.