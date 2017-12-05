Traffic crashes claim 46 lives in Wisconsin last month

MADISON - Preliminary
data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) indicates
46 people were killed in traffic-related crashes last month. That’s
well below the 75 traffic deaths in November of last year and below
November’s five-year average of 53.
Through
November of this year, 555 people have died in Wisconsin traffic
crashes including 77 motorcyclists, 56 pedestrians and seven bicyclists.
Traffic deaths through November were five less compared to the same
period last year.
“To
help ensure a safe and happy holiday season, we need all travelers to
do their part,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of
Transportation Safety. “Drivers should make sure everyone in their
vehicle is buckled up, watch their speed and the weather conditions, put
away the phone and stay focused on the roadway.”
Due
to the potential for impaired driving over the holiday period, law
enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for
longer hours as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization
from December 15, 2017 through New Year’s Day.
“Whether
the cause is alcohol, prescription medication or any other drug,
driving impaired is illegal, dangerous and entirely preventable,” Pabst said.