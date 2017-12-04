Sen. Baldwin joins bipartisan Great Lakes Task Force letter raising Aaarm over delay in Asian Carp study

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Rob Portman (R-OH), co-Chairs of the Senate Great Lakes Task Force, in sending a letter to the acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works raising alarm over the delay in finalizing the Brandon Road Study, a critical action-plan for keeping Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.
“It is imperative that the USACE meet the original timeline for completing the Chief’s Report by January 2019,” wrote the Senators. “The USACE initiated the Brandon Road Study in April 2015 after the Great Lakes and Mississippi River Basin Study (GLMRIS) identified the Brandon Road Lock & Dam as a location to control the movement of Asian Carp into the Great Lakes.”
Great Lakes Task Force Vice Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Task Force members Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Gary Peters (D-MI), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Joe Donnelly (D-IN) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also signed the letter.
“USACE has indicated that implementing the recommended measures in the TSP is unlikely before 2025,” the Senators continued. “This timeline is particularly concerning given recent findings that demonstrated new ways for Asian carp to enter the Great Lakes…This past June, an eight pound Silver carp made its way up the Illinois River, beyond the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, and was found above the electric barrier – just nine miles from Lake Michigan.”
The letter is available here and the full text may be found below.