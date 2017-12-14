Rep. Kind Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Assist Small Businesses in Offering Retirement Plans to Employees

WASHONGTON D.C. – Congressman Ron Kind introduced the bipartisan Small Businesses Add Value for Employees (SAVE) Act of 2017, which will encourage more small businesses to offer retirement savings plans to their employees.
“A comfortable retirement is something everyone seeks to achieve – whether they work for a big business or a small business. Unfortunately, many small businesses don’t offer retirement savings plans to employees because it can be complicated and costly. By taking steps to make it easier for Wisconsin small businesses to offer their employees a retirement plan we level the playing field and set workers and businesses up for future success,” said Rep. Kind.
The bill introduced by Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisc.) and Dave Reichert (R-Wash.) removes the “common bond” requirement, enabling small businesses to pool together, regardless of industry, to offer retirement plans to their employees. Rep. Kind has been active on this issue since 2008.